OHP: Tire blowout causes deadly crash in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash in Logan County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to an accident on Hwy 74, just west of Guthrie in Logan County.

Investigators say a 1991 Chevy Silverado was heading northbound on Hwy 74 when its front tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control and go left of center.

As a result, the truck hit a 2020 Nissan Versa head-on.

Tragically, a passenger in the Nissan, 58-year-old Virginia Hill, died from her injuries.