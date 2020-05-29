OHP trooper credited with saving woman’s life after horrific accident

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is being credited with saving a woman’s life after a horrific accident.

On March 19, Trooper Jeff Fielder was parked beside Hwy 283, near Altus, when he witnessed a vehicle hit the back of a truck pulling a trailer.

Fielder immediately went to check on the driver and was shocked by what he saw.

According to the OHP, the woman was severely injured as one of her hands had been amputated and she was losing blood rapidly.

Photo provided by OHP

Immediately, Fielder applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding and called for a medical helicopter.

“His LT spoke with the Jackson County EMS supervisor who said Fielder was instrumental in saving the driver’s life. Not only did he stop the bleeding, but applying the tourniquet resulted in the driver maintaining a stable condition. She was alert with good blood pressure when EMS arrived, which is a direct result of the medical aid Trooper Fielder provided,” a post by the OHP read.

Photo provided by OHP

The driver was taken to Jackson County Hospital for treatment before being transferred to a medical helicopter.

Officials say the medical helicopters were delayed, meaning that if Fielder had waited and not requested a helicopter, there would have been a substantial delay.