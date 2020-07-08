OHP trooper, driver nearly struck by lightning bolt

BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and an Oklahoma City woman are counting their lucky stars after a bolt of lightning nearly hit them both on the Turner Turnpike last week.

On Thursday, Trooper Matthew Krupczyk stopped on the Turner Turnpike, in between Bristow and Stroud, trying to remove a forklift from the road that was blocking traffic when a lightning strike nearly hit him.

His dash cam captured it.

As the strike hits, an SUV is seen driving by and appears to also get hit by that strike.

KFOR spoke with both Trooper Krupczyk and the driver of that SUV, Peggy Burris, on Wednesday.

They both told News 4 they feel lucky to be alive.

