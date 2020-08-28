OHP trooper helps rescue owl found trapped in a fence

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – “When we saw him, I thought, ‘This is not good,’” said Tracie Macy.

It was a first for her and her nephew, Jacob Frost.

Frost was driving his normal route, when he stumbled upon an owl trapped in a barbed wire fence.

“We were trying to get him free and he was so tangled and we couldn’t do it,” said Macy.

The wild owl had his wings wrapped so tight in the wire that all he could move was his head.

Frost jumped right into action.

“I’m just a big time animal person, so I couldn’t let it sit there and die like that,” said Frost. “With how bad it was tangled in the fence, I honestly didn’t think it was going to make it, but we had a miracle.”

A miracle, the family credits Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tanner Beckner with.

“No training whatsoever on that, that’s not a CLEET class that we’ve had,” Beckner laughed.

After 10 minutes with the trooper, the bird was free.

“Once we figured out how the wings were attached to the barbs, it was pretty easy just to clip him off their and spin him around, and he was happy once we got that done,” said Beckner.

“When Tanner came along, he just jumped right in like he’s done it 100 times,” said Macy.

The injured owl took some time to recover.

They kept it in a shaded and quiet spot.

“That evening, my mom took it out hamburger meat and grapes and named it Hootie, and it was already doing better and moving around,” said Macy.

The next morning, Tracie says Hootie looked like a brand new bird.

“It’s just kind of one of those things everybody wants to do something good one day, and it was just a shot for me to help out something,” said Beckner.

And just 24 hours after finding Hootie, he was back to his normal ways.

“The next morning he just flew away to do whatever owls do!” said Macy.

Trooper Beckner says they work closely with local game wardens.

