OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident that injured an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officials say a trooper was responding to a wreck along the Kilpatrick Turnpike, near Broadway Extension, when the trooper’s patrol car was hit.

Officials say the trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.