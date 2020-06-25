OHP trooper shoots & kills man during traffic stop

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting in which a trooper shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

The trooper pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation at 8:56 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Will Rogers Turnpike at mile marker 285 in Craig County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

“The trooper brought the female driver back to his patrol unit to speak with her. The trooper then went back to the vehicle and began speaking with the male passenger,” the news release states.

The trooper pulled out his firearm and shot the male passenger at some point during their interaction, according to the news release.

Officials are investigating the events that led up to the shooting. No further details have been released at this time.

The male passenger was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the news release states.

Authorities have not released the name of the trooper or the name of the man who was killed.

OHP Troop Z’s Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.

Latest Stories