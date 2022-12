OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was involved in an accident involving a semi on Thursday.

According to OHP, LT Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday when a semi swerved to avoid her vehicle.

OHP vehicle. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The trailer side of the semi swiped her vehicle while LT Perkins was still inside.

Fortunately, no one was injured.