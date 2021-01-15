OHP trooper uses tactical vehicle maneuver to stop fleeing suspect and end chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper used his vehicle to stop a suspect during a chase.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Jackson of Midwest City was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after he was stopped by Trooper Dustin Carlton, according to an OHP news release.

Carlton was pursuing Jackson, who was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, on Newcastle Road just east of Meridian in Oklahoma City when at approximately 4:33 p.m. he used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle.

After Carlton stopped the vehicle, Jackson attempted to flee on foot. Carlton caught up to him and took him into custody at gunpoint. Jackson’s passenger, 22-year-old Dwayne King of Del City, was taken into custody without issue.