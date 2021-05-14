OHP troopers releases new details on dangerous high speed chase that tore into Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers released more details about the suspect behind the wheel during Thursday’s high-speed chase through Southeast Oklahoma City.

“We heard this ‘BOOM,’ right? And said, ‘What was that?'” said witness Omar Mestanza. “So, we went outside and see all of that. It looks like a tornado went through.”

Vicente Alexander

OHP Troopers said 30-year-old Vicente Alexander plowed through Southeast 44th and High and slammed into an innocent bystander’s vehicle.

“I think he’s a total idiot, I’m sorry to say that,” said Mestanza. “But, like I say, [he could have killed] children. You never know who would be walking around.”

Troopers said a domestic call in Spencer turned into a high-speed chase.

“OHP is now behind this vehicle. We’re doing about 80,” said News 4 Chopper Pilot Mason Dunn during the chase.

OHP joined in the pursuit when the suspect hit I-35, weaving through traffic, barreling through construction, avoiding tactical maneuvers and escaping officers on all sides by ramming into patrol cars.

“[Troopers] were able to get the guy boxed in, but he was extremely persistent leaving the scene,” said Capt. John Paul with OHP.

Omar Mestanza

Video shows the suspect flooring it while fleeing officers and heading for Southeast 44th, then slamming into a red pickup.

“It was an extremely tense situation for a few minutes,” said the captain.

OHP said Alexander’s car was not working after the crash, so he took off on foot and headed towards Mestanza’s shop.

“I only saw one police officer coming, so I was going to tackle him right there. But, when I turned around, there were more police officers right here.”

Mestanza said even the friendly shop dog leaped into action to help police and latched onto the suspect’s leg.

The shop dog who leapt into action.

“When he walks around, he don’t bother nobody! He’s real friendly dog,” said Mestanza. “I don’t know how he came alive at that minute though!”

Officers swarmed around the suspect and placed him under arrest. Video shows Omar and his crew clapping and celebrating the take down.

“The police officers did a real good job. They acting like they supposed to, so that’s great!” Mestanza told KFOR.

OHP said a 3.80 Caliber Pistol was discovered in the suspect’s vehicle.

“We think there may be some mental issues involved,” said Capt. John Paul. “Probably highly agitated due to whatever, whatever drama he had going on in his life.”

KFOR could not find a criminal record for Alexander.