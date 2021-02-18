OHP Troopers rescue injured woman from car partially submerged in frozen creek

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A pair of Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers saved an injured woman from the icy depths of a frozen creek Monday in Payne County.

According to a Facebook post by OHP, the accident occurred on State Highway 86 when the air temperature was -8 degrees and the wind chill was -25.

Due to the driver’s injuries, she was not able to get out of the car.

Thankfully two Troopers were able to get her to safety while keeping her completely dry and out of the water.

Officials say Trooper Derek Fry had to use a tow rope to get down to the car because of the icy, slick conditions.

While standing in the water, Trooper Fry had the driver get up onto the window edge and then had her get on his back.

LT Ty Owen assisted both of them using the tow rope to get them up the embankment and to safety.

There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time.