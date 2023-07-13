OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are learning new techniques to physically de-escalate situations without using excessive force.

The training is called “Gracie Survival Tactics,” which utilizes jiu-jitsu methods.

“These are very well tested techniques, and it builds a lot of confidence,” said Trooper Garrett Henshaw.

By the end of the year, OHP says every one of its 750 Troopers will be trained in this technique.

The goal is to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations in a safer way for both the Trooper and suspect.

“We know the realities and you’re seeing it more and more across the United States,” said Tim Tipton, the state’s Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. “The violent attacks against law enforcement are on the rise. So, we have to have another form of de-escalation, if verbalization doesn’t work.”

According to Tipton, the technique gives Troopers the tools to defend themselves against any attacks and gain control of a suspect without using an excessive amount of force.

“Unfortunately, whether it be, you know, just criminal intent or drugs or alcohol, something that causes a person to be noncompliant… There is almost, if not a daily, at least a weekly event, that there is some type of the use of force around the state with a state trooper,” said Tipton.

Thursday was day three of the training at OHP Headquarters. The focus was for the Troopers to perfect their skills.

“We’re getting so many repetitions and spending so much time working on them that I think that the people that we’re teaching are going out feeling confident that if they encounter physical violence, they will be able to react and keep themselves safe while also taking our suspect in custody,” said Henshaw.

After undergoing their training this year, Troopers participate in yearly refreshers.