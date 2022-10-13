CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had an extremely close call with a semi-truck in Cleveland County.

Early Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County.

At one point, a semi-truck pulling double trailers hit the trooper’s patrol car.

Fortunately, the trooper was not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.

However, the semi-truck did not stop at the scene.

Instead, the driver was pulled over by a Purcell police officer later in the morning.

Troopers say this should serve as a warning to drivers to always move over lanes when you see flashing lights on the roadway.