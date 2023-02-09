OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Tulsa woman.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 20 at Ranchland Rd., just northwest of Skiatook.

Investigators say a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Vickie Morrison, was heading southbound on Ranchland Road when it failed to yield from a stop sign.

It was hit by a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck.

Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.