DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a child is dead and another is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Around 5 p.m. on April 24, emergency crews were called to an accident at a home, located two miles south of the town of Cleora.

Investigators say a man pulled into the driveway of the home and hit two young children.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s accident report, a 1-year-old girl was killed and a 2-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.