ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a deadly plane crash in Ellis County.

On Monday morning, emergency crews were called to a plane crash at the Gage Airport, just outside of the town of Gage.

Investigators say both occupants of the Cessna 170 died in the crash.

Officials identified the victims as 54-year-old James Wade Bruce of Shattuck, OK, and 30-year-old David Rondel Dodd Jr. of Austin, TX.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting the investigation into what caused the crash.