PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/KXII) – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say two people have died following a plane crash in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian told KXII that a plane left Ardmore early Friday morning and crashed around 3 a.m. near Fitzhugh.

Authorities say the two people on board, including the pilot, were pronounced dead at the scene.