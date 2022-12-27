TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were killed in an accident in Pottawatomie County on Christmas Eve.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 9 and Rock Creek Rd., just east of Tecumseh.

Investigators say a 2012 Chevy Silverado was heading eastbound on Hwy 9 as a 2021 Ford Ecosport was heading southbound on Rock Creek Rd.

Authorities say the Ecosport failed to yield from a stop sign and was hit by the Silverado.

Officials say the driver of the Ecosport, 68-year-old James Smith, and his passenger, 68-year-old Elizabeth Smith, were both killed.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.