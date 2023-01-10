EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning drivers to watch where they’re going after a texting-while-driving incident Tuesday morning sent two people to a local hospital.

According to the OHP Facebook page, two wrecks occurred near I-35 and Covell. The second crash was caused by a driver hitting two other cars that were already stopped for another collision.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol

OHP officials say that driver admitted to texting while driving.

The texting driver and the driver of the first car they crashed into were both transported to the hospital.

The texting driver also received a $249 ticket for inattentive driving resulting in a collision.