OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed a tragic ending for a missing 54 year-old man.

According to OHP, the body of William Welton has been found. Welton was last seen near McAlester, Oklahoma.

William Welton, Image courtesy OHP

The Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory on Friday and the alert was cancelled on Sunday.

No other details have been released at this time.