OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was taken into custody following a hit-and-run along a busy Oklahoma interstate.

According to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim was changing a tire on the shoulder of I-44 when the suspect hit him.

The driver took off but he was followed by an eyewitness.

Troopers and officers were able to catch up with him and took him into custody at the Golden Corral along I-240.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.