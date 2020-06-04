OHP: Watercraft crash at Lake Murray leaves one dead

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is dead after a watercraft crash at Lake Murray, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Wednesday just before 11 a.m. on Lake Murray, near Ardmore.

According to a report, a Yamaha personal watercraft was facing east and sitting stationary when another Yamaha personal watercraft traveling southbound struck it.

Both drivers and their passengers were ejected into the water.

Officials say bystanders pulled all occupants from the water to the shore.

The driver of the stationary watercraft, 61-year-old Mark Cox, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was taken to the hospital where he later died. His passenger, as well as the driver and passenger of the second watercraft, were not injured.

The condition of both drivers and the cause of the crash are under investigation.