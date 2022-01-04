OHP: I-44 ramps, I-40 lanes closed at Portland due to crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers heading to work on Tuesday may need to find an alternate route following a crash on a busy interstate.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that all lanes of westbound I-40 at Portland Ave. are closed due to a crash.

Officials say both vehicles are on fire.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers said east and westbound I-44 off-ramps to westbound I-40 were also closed.

Drivers are being detoured onto east and westbound I-44.

Drivers should find an alternate route to work, and expect delays.