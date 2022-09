MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is dead after a rollover car accident in Mcintosh County Wednesday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Patsy Son was pronounced deceased at scene after her car struck a tree.

OHP says Son lost control of her vehicle and as she tried to correct her steering, she struck a ditch and rolled the car more than once.

Son then struck a standing tree and her car came to a rest.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.