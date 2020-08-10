OHP: Woman dies following crash, other driver flees the scene

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in McCurtain County are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 73-year-old Smithville woman.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to U.S. 259, approximately 11 miles south of Smithville, following a crash.

Investigators say a 2014 Chevy Malibu, driven by 73-year-old Francis Cusher, and another vehicle were both southbound on Hwy 259.

At some point, the other vehicle hit the back of the Malibu.

The force sent the unknown vehicle off the roadway, into an embankment and it came to rest after hitting a tree. The vehicle caught fire, and the driver ran away from the scene.

The Malibu also left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree.

Sadly, Cusher died at the scene from multiple injuries.

At this point, the crash and the identity of the other driver are under investigation.

