TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, emergency crews were called to a home near the Creek Turnpike, west of US-75 in Jenks.

Investigators say 29-year-old McKenzie Gee was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when her vehicle left the road to the right.

At that point, she drove through a fence, continued through a backyard and hit a home. That’s where her vehicle caught fire.

Gee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.