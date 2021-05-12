OHP: Woman killed in crash after losing control on slick interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman along a busy interstate.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along westbound I-240 at Eastern Ave. in Oklahoma County.

Investigators say 39-year-old Jacquelyn Lucas was driving a 2019 Nissan Armada westbound on I-240 when she lost control due to water on the road.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say Lucas’ car crossed the center median and went into the eastbound lanes, hitting a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 head on.

Authorities say Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from massive injuries.

While certain aspects of the crash are still under investigation, troopers say an unsafe speed for the weather conditions is likely to blame for the wreck.

