OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The winter storm that hit Oklahoma Wednesday wreaked havoc on Oklahoma roads, causing hundreds of crashes along highways and interstates.

KFOR spoke with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials on Friday as snowfall stopped, temperatures rose a bit and roads became less hazardous.

Officials said troopers responded to over 500 wrecks across the state between Wednesday and Friday morning.

Two of the wrecks were fatal.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper at the scene of a crash.

Officials said one of those two deadly wrecks was caused by the weather.

OHP officials warn that while the roads were better on Friday, there are still many wet and icy spots that can cause crashes. Also, temperatures will drop overnight to freezing, turning the wet spots into dangerous ice.

Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution.