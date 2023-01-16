OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state’s ‘move over’ law.

In Oklahoma, drivers must move over and give space to emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights on.

The same law applies for wreckers and tow trucks who have their flashing hazard lights activated.

Hundreds of workers polled by AAA Oklahoma said they’ve been involved in a “near-miss” accident or had their lives otherwise threatened because of vehicles that don’t move over or slow down while they’re working.

Over the weekend, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they worked a crash at I-44 and Martin Luther King Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a crew with Action Safety was on the inside shoulder when a driver hit the cable barrier and then the back of their vehicle.

According to OHP, the worker had just been at the back of his truck seconds before the crash.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this crash.

Despite the existence of Move Over laws in all 50 states, 31% of all Oklahoma drivers said they were ‘unsure’ or thought there was ‘no’ Move Over law, when asked in a 2021 survey by AAA.

Here in Oklahoma, a violation of the law could lead to a Class 2 misdemeanor for drivers, along with a minimum fine of $275.