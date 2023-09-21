STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for the driver involved in a hit and run on Wednesday evening that left a 37-year-old woman dead on the north side of Stillwater.

Troopers say Ashley Taylor was riding a bike along Highway 177 when someone drove up, hit her and kept going.

OHP released a picture of evidence left behind at the scene that they believe belongs to a late-90s model green Chevy Silverado.

OHP photo of evidence believed to belong to late-90s model Silverado. Image from Stillwater Police Department Facebook page.

If you have any information related to the collision, contact the OHP Central Regional Communication Center at (405) 425-2323.