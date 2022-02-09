LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a noise bothering several residents in rural Lincoln County. Now, we know what caused it.

Through some trees in the Oklahoma countryside, near Pottawatomie and Covell roads, is the well site that was causing a loud, shrill noise, according to residents there.

Some residents told KFOR that they had been hearing it nonstop for up to eight weeks.

“It is so loud and shrill,” Louise Miller, a neighbor in the area annoyed by the sound, told KFOR Tuesday. “It is just this really annoying sound.”



“I mean, it’s so loud,” said Whitney Harbour, another neighbor in the area annoyed by the sound. “So, it’s been going all day and all night. So, it’s frustrating. It’s really annoying.”

It’s apparently tormented them to the point that they hadn’t been able to sleep.

“It keeps waking me up at night,” Miller said on Tuesday. “That’s why I’m really upset about this.”

It’s also a site that the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) said has several issues.

On Tuesday, you’ll remember we told you about the OCC going out to take a look. Well, they did, and they found the issues at the site owned by Hulen Operating Company.

“From what I can understand, the oil rig was not maintained properly,” said Shelley Dobson, a soon-to-be property owner in that area and advocate for getting the issue fixed.

Dobson said she spoke with the OCC field rep. out there. KFOR was able to confirm their incident report that found a wellhead leaking oil and metal grinding on metal making the loud noise.

“Hearing your report last night of the other residents in the area and how it’s impacted them so negatively of not being able to sleep and just really frustrating of not having peaceful enjoyment of their properties,” Dobson said.

KFOR also reached out to the operating company. They responded to our email and said that the leak was “a couple gallons around the wellhead.” They added that it happens when the weather gets cold and the rubber sealing the well hardens. They also told us that the noise should be fixed at this point.

We went out to the site Wednesday morning and that appeared to be the case, with the only noise heard were the birds and the breeze.

“It definitely brings me, you know, contentment that I was able and maybe in some small way to help my neighbors,” Dobson said.

As for the well site itself, we’re told the company has about 30 days to get into compliance with the OCC or they could be subject to fines.