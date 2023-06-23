TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs is promoting sign on bonuses to attract new workers.

The OJA says it is working to find juvenile justice professionals for the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center facility in Tecumseh.

The agency says qualified candidates for eligible positions who join the OJA to work at the facility can earn up to $5,000 in sign on bonuses. Those who stay employed 30 months will be eligible for an additional $6,000 in continuous service payments.

“The state has made significant investments in making the Next Generation Campus at COJC one of the leading juvenile justice secure treatment centers in the country. We want people that share a passion to make a difference in the lives of youth. This is an incredible opportunity to make a generational impact on the future. Please join our dedicated OJA team at COJC,” said OJA Executive Director Rachel Holt.

Eligible positions include:

Resident Care Specialist (RCS)

Food Service Specialist (FSS)

Behavioral Health Clinician (BHC)

Recreational Activity Specialist (RAS)

Recreational Therapist (RT)

There are immediate openings. The application process is fully automated and online.