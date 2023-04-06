OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion to vacate the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

The motion was filed with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) after Drummond received the independent counsel’s findings from the comprehensive review ordered by the AG.

“The State has reached the difficult conclusion that justice requires setting aside Glossip’s conviction and remanding the case to the district court.”

Drummond said his final decision is based on a careful consideration of the law and what he deemed is in the best interests of justice.

“After thorough and serious deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip,” he said. “This is not to say I believe he is innocent. However, it is critical that Oklahomans have absolute faith that the death penalty is administered fairly and with certainty. Considering everything I know about this case, I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness.”

Drummond began working on the case soon after taking office.

While investigating, he learned that the State had long withheld a box of materials from Glossip’s defense team. Drummond has since provided access to those materials, referred to as ‘Box 8’, and appointed an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of the case.

The AG’s office says Box 8 and the findings from that review formed much of the basis for the State’s motion to vacate Glossip’s conviction and remand to the district court.

Glossip has been on Oklahoma’s death row for nearly 25 years.

He was initially charged with accessory to murder on Jan. 15, 1997, after the murder of his boss, Barry Van Treese.

Barry Van Treese and his family

Glossip’s co-worker, Justin Sneed confessed to beating Van Treese to death in an Oklahoma City motel room. As part of a plea agreement to avoid the death penalty, Sneed testified that Glossip offered to pay him for the killing.

As a result, Glossip was charged and eventually convicted of first-degree murder in 1998. Sneed, who was the prosecution’s key witness against Glossip and the murderer of Van Treese, was convicted and received a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals later overturned Glossip’s conviction for ineffective assistance of counsel. He was convicted and sentenced to death again at a 2004 retrial.

Over the years, Glossip has had his execution date delayed at least seven times.

His current execution date is set for May 18, 2023, after Drummond successfully petitioned for an execution delay in January.

The AG also recently filed for another stay of execution until 2024. The court has not reviewed this motion yet.

Drummond said he cannot imagine the pain and anxiety that a development like this must cause the Van Treese family.

“My heart truly goes out to the Van Treese family, who have been waiting decades for a final measure of justice,” Drummond said. “The family and friends of Barry Van Treese have been in pain for 26 years, and what they have lost cannot be restored. I hope and pray that one day they will find peace.”

The motion can be read here. The independent counsel report can be read here.

“The filing by AG Drummond states what we have long contended, that Justin Sneed, the State’s star witness against Mr. Glossip, is not credible. Now, even the State has concluded that “Justin Sneed made material misstatements to the jury regarding his psychiatric treatment and the reasons for his lithium prescription” and that the State “is compelled to correct these misstatements and permit the trier of fact the opportunity to weigh Sneed’s credibility with accurate information.” Furthermore, the AG’s own Independent Counsel confirms in his report what we have long known: Richard Glossip’s conviction is unreliable and granting him a new trial is required. The Independent Counsel’s report reached the same conclusion that the Reed Smith independent investigation for Oklahoma legislators did — that a cumulation of serious errors occurred that likely changed the outcome of his 2004 trial. It is now clear that it would be unconscionable for the State to move forward with Mr. Glossip’s execution when there is so much doubt surrounding his conviction. We thank General Drummond for his courageous decision to take a deeper look at this difficult case and urge the Court of Criminal Appeals to quickly grant the Attorney General’s request and remand Mr. Glossip’s case to the trial court for further proceedings.” Don Knight, attorney for Richard Glossip