OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s attorney general filed a first-degree murder charge against a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a man who later overdosed on the drug and died.

Attorney General John O’Connor filed the murder charge against 23-year-old Joshua Josiah Toliver.

Toliver allegedly sold fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl to 27-year-old Cole Stamps in September.

Joshua Josiah Toliver

Stamps later died. A medical examiner found 14 ng/mL of fentanyl in Stamps’ blood, and listed “acute fentanyl toxicity” as his probable cause of death.

“Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous because it is deadly in very small amounts,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to go after those who try to profit from peddling these illicit drugs to Oklahomans. My deepest condolences go to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

Authorities allegedly found more pills containing fentanyl in Toliver’s residence, as well as a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

The suspect is also charged with trafficking of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and the use of a communication device to facilitate the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Toliver was previously arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm with possession of a controlled substance, all in 2020. He received a seven-year deferred sentence in July 2021.