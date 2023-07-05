OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond today filed a brief in support of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case.

Drummond says Glossip’s conviction for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese should be vacated and remanded back to district court amid revelations of false testimony by the prosecution’s key witness.

The case goes back to 1997, when Glossip and Justin Sneed were convicted of killing Glossip’s boss and owner of the Best Budget Inn, Barry Van Treese.

Barry Van Treese and his family

Although Sneed confessed to beating and killing Van Treese with a bat, Sneed testified that Glossip hired him to kill Van Treese.

In exchange for his testimony, Sneed was given a life sentence. Glossip was sentenced to death.

Over the years, Glossip has had his execution date delayed at least eight times.

Most recently, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Oklahoma from executing Glossip after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the case deserved reexamination.

Specifically, Drummond said the key witness against Glossip lied on the stand about his psychiatric condition and his reason for taking the mood-stabilizing drug lithium.

Despite the State’s admission of error in Glossip’s trial, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) in April rejected the inmate’s application for clemency.

“The OCCA’s decision cannot be reconciled with this Court’s precedents, the record in this case, or bedrock principles,” states the brief. “After careful consideration – including a thorough review by an independent counsel – the State came to the conclusion that …ensuring that justice is done in this case requires a retrial. The State therefore acted consistent with ‘[t]he public trust reposed in the law enforcement officers of the Government’ and ‘confess[ed] error’ in light of the State’s reasoned judgment that ‘a miscarriage of justice’ of the highest order ‘may result from [its] remaining silent.’”

Drummond began investigating the case shortly after taking office and learned that the State had withheld specific materials from Glossip’s defense team. The Attorney General quickly provided access to these items, referred to as “Box 8,” and appointed an independent counsel to conduct a thorough review of the case.

Evidence in Box 8 led to the revelation in January that Glossip’s co-worker – the prosecution’s star witness – had been allowed to give false testimony that failed to disclose he had been prescribed lithium by a psychiatrist for a serious psychiatric condition.

“The conviction in this case was obtained through false testimony that the prosecution elicited but failed to correct from the most indispensable witness at Glossip’s second trial – indeed, from the person who actually delivered the fatal blows to the victim and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors to avoid facing the death penalty himself,” states today’s brief.

Drummond disputes the OCCA’s April ruling that information about the prosecution’s key witness likely would not have made a difference to jurors.

“With this information, plus [the co-worker’s] history of drug addiction, the State believes that a qualified defense attorney likely could have attacked … [the co-worker’s] ability to properly recall key facts at the second trial and provide a viable alternative theory of the case that did not involve Glossip,” reads the brief. “At the very least, there is a reasonable probability that evidence casting doubt on a centerpiece of the State’s theory would have been enough to persuade a juror to reject the death penalty.”

Van Treese’s family has asked SCOTUS to deny Glossip’s clemency.