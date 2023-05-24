OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and 48 other U.S. attorneys general filed a lawsuit against a company accused of facilitating robocalls.

The lawsuit was filed against Avid Telecom, its owner and its vice president for allegedly facilitating billions of illegal robocalls and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.

According to the lawsuit, Avid Telecom sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry between December 2018 and January 2023.

In all, approximately 101 million of those calls were to numbers in Oklahoma.

“Scam robocalls are a nuisance and oftentimes cause financial harm to Oklahomans,” Drummond said. “Those who are responsible for violating the law and initiating or facilitating these fraudulent calls must be held accountable.”

Officials say Avid Telecom is a Voice over Internet Protocol service provider that sells data, phone numbers, dialing software, and expertise to help customers make mass robocalls.

It also serves as an intermediate provider and allegedly facilitated or helped route illegal robocalls across the country.

Officials say the Industry Traceback Group sent at least 329 notifications to Avid Telecom that it was transmitting scam calls, but Avid Telecom allegedly did not act.