OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Attorney General wants doctors across the state to know that they are not restricted from prescribing ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, despite the FDA not approving either as a COVID treatment.

Attorney General John O’Connor’s office issued a news release Tuesday, saying there is no legal basis for a state licensure board to discipline licensed physicians who prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment.

“I stand behind doctors who believe it is in their patients’ best interests to receive ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine,” O’Connor said. “Our healthcare professionals should have every tool available to combat COVID-19. Public safety demands this. Physicians who prescribe medications and follow the law should not fear disciplinary action for prescribing such drugs.”

The news release went on to state that the AG’s office does not condone or condemn any specific COVID treatment.

“Our office maintains that proper healthcare decisions are to be made between a patient and his or her physician, and the government should not interfere with their relationship,” the news release states.

A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have received support and criticism this past year, as many Americans see them as COVID-19 treatments and preventatives. However, federal and state health officials say neither drug is an approved COVID treatment or preventative, and both can potentially harm a person who takes either.

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug used in some forms to prevent heartworms in horses, is not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used in preventing or treating COVID-19.

The FDA strongly cautions people against consuming ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 in both themselves or their animals.

“Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications,” FDA officials said. “There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. It is not okay.”

The FDA’s government-operated website includes the following information about why ivermectin should not be taken to treat COVID:

The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.

Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing.

Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous.

If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy, and take it exactly as prescribed.

Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned doctors against prescribing the malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 outside of hospitals or research settings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The FDA also cautions people against using hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment outside of a hospital setting because of the risk that taking the drug will cause heart rhythm problems.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat or prevent malaria caused by mosquito bites, according to WebMD and is used to treat some autoimmune illnesses. It also has a risk of damaging a patient’s retina.

The FDA says the most effective ways to mitigate COVID-19 include getting a COVID-19 vaccine and following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.