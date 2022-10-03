OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General John O’Connor says first-degree murder charges have been filed against an alleged drug dealer in the 2019 overdose death of an Oklahoma woman.

According to the AG’s office, 24-year-old Macee Grabber was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at her family’s home in 2019.

The AG says drug paraphernalia collected by Hughes County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the scene was tested, and both methamphetamines and heroin were detected.

“Autopsy results confirmed that methamphetamine and heroin were in Ms. Grabber’s system and led to her death,” said Attorney General O’Connor.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Dylan Richardson for allegedly having provided those drugs to Grabber, according to the AG.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

“We will continue to use every means possible under Oklahoma law to arrest and prosecute drug dealers who push deadly drugs like heroin into our communities,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “Although prosecuting the dealer will not bring Macee Grabber back to her family, it will take him off the streets. It will also send a clear message to drug dealers that going to prison for murder could result from every sale they make.”

Richardson is now charged with First Degree Murder, Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Use of a Communication Facility in the Commission of a Felony. He is being held without bond.