OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Six Republican lawmakers asked for a legal opinion on whether a pregnant woman can be punished for soliciting, performing, or self-inducing an abortion to terminate her pregnancy intentionally.

The Oklahoma Attorney General says no.

Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, told KFOR, “There has been some uncertainty on our abortion laws especially with chemical abortions. We requested the letter to get more clarity for the application of the current laws on the books.”

Sen. Dahm added his main focus for requesting a legal opinion from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond was to get clarification on chemical abortions, but the AG didn’t focus on that.

The question asked of the AG was, “Does Oklahoma law, through section 1-733 of title 63 of the Oklahoma Statutes or some other provision, make it a punishable crime for a pregnant woman to solicit, perform, or self-induce an abortion to terminate her pregnancy intentionally?”

General Drummond responded by saying no. He said Oklahoma law does not allow the punishment of pregnant women attempting an abortion, self-induced or otherwise.

“The Legislature has repeatedly made this clear in statutory text, and just last year, repealed the one law that would have expressly allowed such a prosecution. Nor is there any historical tradition of such punishment in Oklahoma or nationwide prior to the Roe v. Wade era,” stated General Drummond in the opinion issued Tuesday.

The Center for Reproductive Rights’ attorney, Rabia Muqqadam said, “We are glad that the AG has affirmed what we already knew—that people who self-manage their abortion should not be subject to criminalization under Oklahoma law.”

He did make it clear abortion at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy is still considered unlawful in Oklahoma. The only exception is if the mother’s life is in danger.

“I agree with aspects of their reasoning and disagree with other aspects since portions of their letter conflict with other portions of it,” stated Sen. Dahm.

In addition to the opinion, General Drummond released guidance to Oklahoma law enforcement agencies and district attorneys regarding the state’s abortion laws.

The original guidance was issued by former Attorney General John O’Connor in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

Drummond’s updated guidance emphasizes criminal prosecution should be pursued only for those who intentionally perform or assist with an elective or on-demand abortion in Oklahoma.

The guidance makes clear that Oklahoma law authorizes abortion only to save the life of the mother, and protects the judgment of medical professionals in making such a determination.

“Medical doctors, in particular, should be given substantial leeway to treat pregnant women experiencing life-threatening or emergency physical conditions, using their reasoned medical judgment, so long as they are not unnecessarily terminating the life of the unborn child or intentionally abusing their position to facilitate elective abortions,” General Drummond wrote in the guidance.”

Longtime Oklahoma City gynecologist, Dr. Dana Stone, M.D. told KFOR she takes comfort in knowing she can provide standard medical care to her patients but there is still slight uncertainty moving forward.

“He does indicate that we do not have to wait until a woman has an overwhelming infection or there is so much bleeding that we’re concerned we can’t adequately treat her at that point,” she said. “I had liked and felt more encouraged by the Supreme Court language that specifically said women do not have to be in danger. We all need to be on the same page and we all need to understand this new guidance. It looks promising. I’m hoping this will allow us to take good care of our patients.”

Dr. Stone said she is concerned the requested opinion may mean future legislation will be introduced to allow for prosecution of both mothers and physicians.

“We’re physicians. We will use good medical judgment and we don’t need to tie our hands. It is so dangerous for women if they try to pass legislation that will tie our hands and not allow us to take care of women with standard medical care. I really hope they don’t want to do that. I really hope they look at the fact that this doesn’t create a broad right for abortion in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Stone.

She stated the U.S. has one of the highest maternal mortality rates and Oklahoma is near the top of that list for being one of the worst.

“My focus has been on protecting lives, that includes lives of the unborn child as well as the life of the mother,” stated Sen. Dahm.

Sen. Dahm told News 4 he will be introducing legislation focused on further clarifying prohibitions on chemical abortions with “penalties for the abortionist and those facilitating abortion by providing chemicals, not penalties on the mother” during this next legislative session.