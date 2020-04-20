‘OK Back 2 Work’ group rallies at City Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group called “OK Back 2 Work” held rallies at city halls in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa, urging leaders to open the economy back up before Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order expires on April 30.

About a dozen vehicles circled Oklahoma City’s City Hall to make their voices heard.

Attendees say they think the harm the pandemic is causing the economy is worse than the harm the virus itself has caused.

On the other side, a Facebook group called “Save Our State” is advocating for the governor to extend restrictions until the middle of May, after the state’s projected peak.