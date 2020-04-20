‘OK Back 2 Work’ group rallies at City Hall

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group called “OK Back 2 Work” held rallies at city halls in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa, urging leaders to open the economy back up before Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order expires on April 30.

About a dozen vehicles circled Oklahoma City’s City Hall to make their voices heard.

Attendees say they think the harm the pandemic is causing the economy is worse than the harm the virus itself has caused.

On the other side, a Facebook group called “Save Our State” is advocating for the governor to extend restrictions until the middle of May, after the state’s projected peak.

Share this story

(Click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter