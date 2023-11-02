OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several suspects from a deadly biker gang shooting in April pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Around 9 p.m. on April 1, authorities responded to the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in southwest Oklahoma City regarding a shooting between rival biker gangs.

The shooting left three people dead and three more injured. There’s also been more than a dozen arrests since the incident.

Police say 14 people have been charged so far in this case.

According to officials, eight of the suspects were in Oklahoma County court on Wednesday and are facing complaints ranging from Accessory to Murder, gang related offenses and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

All eight pleaded not guilty, according to The Oklahoman. The suspect are expected to be back in court in January for a pretrial conference.