OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says an investigation took 16 months to seize thousands of fentanyl pills and heroin that were smuggled into Oklahoma. They say the investigation included undercover purchases to track down who was involved.

“To be effective we have to dismantle the organization all the way to Mexico. So that’s why this took so long as we’re really trying to dismantle the organization so there’s no remnants of that organization left behind,” said Donnie Anderson, Director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

It took just over a year for OBN to uncover more than 10 pounds of heroin and over 14,000 fentanyl pills.

Drugs seized from OK Bureau of Narcotics Drugs seized from OK Bureau of Narcotics

“We we had approximately 27 arrests out of this case over this last 16 months,” said Anderson.

Local organizations like the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Jones Police also helped through their new opioid crisis task force.

The investigation took 16 months, but OBN says they’re constantly working to get deadly drugs off the street.

“This is very common and we do we do these operations daily. Any given day we may have 15 or 20 operations going on all across the state,” said Anderson.

While fentanyl and heroin were uncovered in this investigation, OBN says that’s not all.

“Xylazine was found in drugs in this specific case,” said Anderson. That’s a drug OBN says is meant to sedate animals and can cause damage to the central nervous system in human. It can also be mixed with other drugs.

“This is the deadliest epidemic we’ve ever seen so from August of 2020 to August of 2021 we have seen over 107,000 fatal drug overdoses,” said Anderson.

OBN says 99% of drugs on the black market right now are more than likely going to be laced with fentanyl.





