OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein says the two properties in the county majorly affected by last Friday’s wildfires received more than $727,000 in damage.

Two property owners in the northern area of Oklahoma County lost their homes.

Courtesy Oklahoma County Assessor.

“Our crews and I were at the scene and it was a devastating loss. The fire destroyed two residences. There were volunteer cleanup crews working to remove debris including burned vehicles. A volunteer from the Baptist Convention said to me the metal was being recycled and he brought back $600 for one of the victims and she explained how she can buy some clothes now because she lost everything,” Stein said.

“The Wildfires hit Logan County the hardest where 76 homes, manufactured homes and out buildings were affected. The Logan County Assessor’s Office is still working to determine the total damage,” Stein said. “The fires started in Logan County and thanks to area fire fighters and county emergency personnel, by the time the fires crossed into Oklahoma County they were beginning to be contained. It was the hard work of the firefighting crews that may have helped prevent more damage in Oklahoma County.”

The county assessor’s office documents the damage and reduced value which, in turn, reduces the property tax obligation of the property owners for the current year.

If you were affected by the recent wildfires, you can contact the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at 844-690-9198 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-27677).