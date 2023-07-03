OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County Commissioner is allocating more than one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to local organizations.

According to officials, Commissioner Carrie Blumert has allocated $1.6 million to her ARPA community-based projects after they were approved by the Board of County Commissioners on Monday. The funds will help offer pandemic relief funding to multiple organizations across District One.

“I am thrilled to finally pass ARPA funding to the community,” said Commissioner Blumert. Blumert continued, “As a local government, the most impactful thing we can do is invest in affording housing, health care, food, and services for those in need. I have been passionate about these issues well before COVID, but the pandemic heightened the need for immediate action by the County and I’m happy to see it finally happen.”

The selected recipients include:

RestoreOKC’s Culture of Health program.

Urban League’s OKC Minority Business Assistance Program

NE OKC Renaissance’s PlaceKeepers Real Estate Development Training Program

ReMerge’s Diversion Program Expansion

Community Health Centers of Oklahoma’s Highland Park Family Medical Center in Midwest City

City Care’s Supportive Services for Individuals Transitioning out of Homelessness

CARE Center’s Victim Services Project

Allied Arts and its Partner Agencies

Regional Food Bank’s Nourishing Oklahoma County program

“My office has been working on getting these funds into the community for more than two years. We were continually pushing my colleagues to get to this point,” said the Commissioner. “I’m going to keep pushing for another round of funding for community awards in the coming months,” Blumert added.

According to Commissioner Blumert, her awards go to organizations that work on community health, mental health, housing, food insecurity, victims’ services, arts programs, children’s programs and diversion programs for those a part of the criminal justice system.

Officials say ARPA funds were given to local governments to assist in offsetting the public health and economic needs of residents affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In February of 2023, Oklahoma County announced it was seeking proposals for community based projects. The county received more than 140 proposals which were reviewed by the county’s consultant.