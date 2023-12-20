OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – On Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma County Commissioners added another possible Oklahoma County Jail location in Luther to the list.

There is now a total of six sites where officials are looking to put the new jail. One of those locations has some nearby schools concerned.

Oklahoma County Commissioners are considering a property near 15th and Grand in southeast Oklahoma City.

Just down the street, there are families with students who attend Mid-Del Public Schools, and then, just a half mile down the road is Crooked Oak Public Schools. On Wednesday morning, school officials Oklahoma County Commissioners for this location to be removed.

“I don’t want it to devastate our community further. I do want to protect our kids, those communities… I’m asking you to take that Grand location off of that, simply because that community has struggled. We have truly never recovered since the May 3rd tornadoes,” said Gina Sandridge, representing Mid-Del Public School Board.

Despite those continued complaints, Oklahoma County Commissioners decided to keep the property on their list.

“I don’t know that I’m disappointed that it wasn’t taken off the list. I’m relieved they didn’t make a decision, so I’ll go with that… I think they’re still doing due diligence and listening to citizen input, and they should be applauded for that,” said Dr. Rick Cobb, Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent.

County Commissioner Carrie Blumert said there is a reason that location still remains a possibility.

“It’s not a site that I am personally very excited about, but as of today it is still on our list because it’s a site that we feel like the city would want to work with us to get it resolved,” said Carrie Blumert, Oklahoma County Commissioner in District 1.

Blumert also adds it is hard to find a property that doesn’t sit close to a school district.

“There are a lot of schools in our county, which is a good thing. But we have to be very careful to not be very close,” said Blumert.

The properties up for consideration are as follows:

17501 NE and 150th Street (near Peebly Road & 150th Street in Luther)*new

1901 E Grand Boulevard (near 15th and Grand in southeast Oklahoma City)

South Newcastle Road and SW 54th (near the Will Rodgers World Airport)

I-40 and I-44 (near the Stockyards)

SE 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike

201 N Shartel Ave (where the current Oklahoma County Jail sits)

Last week, the FAA declined the Oklahoma County Commissioners’ offer on the property near the airport. The Airport Trust sent KFOR a statement saying they are also declining the offer.

A spokesperson said, “Based on the letter from the FAA, the property is not a viable option due to the potential loss in Grants. We are not planning on moving forward with the project.”

However, Oklahoma County Commissioners said they are still waiting on an official word from the Airport Trust.

“It has not been taken off the list because the Airport Trust has not officially voted to reject our offer. I believe they have a meeting tomorrow and they will consider our offer and hopefully make an official vote,” said Blumert.

While Mid-Del Public School Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb understands the county commissioners have a tough job, he hopes keeping the jail away from students would be a priority.

“It’s half a mile from where I have students walking home from school every day. And so, I think my and my concern about that is understandable. And each of the commissioners has said as much. And so, I don’t think I’m telling them anything they don’t know. But I think that it’s important to keep coming down here and representing the district and sharing our concerns,” said Dr. Cobb.

The next Oklahoma County Commissioner meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 27. They do not expect there will be any major changes to the list because of the holiday.

“I would anticipate that (changes to the list) when the full board is back together,” said Blumert.

Blumert said they are anticipating changes to the list in early January.

Oklahoma County Commissioners also note the timeline to choose a location as the ARPA funds will expire at the end of 2024. They add the FAA making their decision so late has set them back.

“So, we have $50 million in ARPA money set aside specifically for the medical and behavioral health care unit of the new jail and the deadline for that money is the money must be encumbered by December of next year. So, December 2024 and then spent money has to be out the door by December 2026. So, if you think of next December 2024, in order to encumber those funds and be ready to spend them, we have to have land secured,” said Blumert.