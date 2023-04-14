UPDATE 04/14/2023 1:43 PM:

According to the Luther Police Department, Jones has been found safe.

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma County Deputies are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl near NE 199th and Peebly Road.

According to officials, Alexandra “Alex” Jones was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers, a black cardigan and gold shorts.

Alexandra Jones. Image courtesy Luther Police Department.

Authorities have also noted that Jones is deaf and wears a hearing aid.

She was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.