JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KFOR) – Law enforcement officials say the man accused of raping a female detainee handcuffed to a cell wall at the Oklahoma County Detention Center while he was being processed has been arrested several states away.

In July, 44-year-old Danta Thomas allegedly raped a woman handcuffed to the wall of a medical cell after wandering away from processing for an assault and battery charge.

The probable cause affidavit said video surveillance inside the jail captured the entire incident.

The report said the “inmate reaches back with her right hand and appears to try to push inmate Thomas away from her.”

She had her left hand cuffed and tried to resist at least three times.

Thomas was in her cell for about five minutes, according to the report.

An officer finally spotted Thomas and placed him in handcuffs.

“We deeply regret the harm that was suffered in this situation,” said Greg Williams, CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, in part of a statement.

Thomas was later released after posting bond.

It took two months for charges to be filed. The incident was on July 19 and the rape charge was officially submitted on September 15.

Now, just over two months after the incident, Thomas has been arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.

David Prater, District Attorney of Oklahoma County, told KFOR he met with jail trust investigators to review the video on July 20, the day after the incident. He said his office was ready to press charges the same day.

“I instructed the investigators to get me a charging packet, including a probable cause affidavit as soon as possible to get the rape charge filed,” said Prater, in a statement.

KFOR reached out to leadership at the Jail Trust on Sept. 16 but did not hear back.