OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After two-and-a-half years of people claiming the Oklahoma County Detention Center and its staff are negligent, the Jail Administrator has resigned.

Greg Williams’s resignation comes after failed health inspections, over three dozen deaths within the past few years, an alleged inmate on inmate rape, a correction officer held hostage by an inmate, and much more over the course of his time with the jail.

However, Williams told KFOR the detention center is in “better shape than it has ever been.”

Those who spoke out in public comment argued that though, saying Williams has done the opposite by running the jail into the ground.

Some people like Sean Cummings and Mark Faulk said they’ve been speaking out at these meetings for over a year, hoping it would bring some sort of change.

Faulk asked the Detention Center’s Board of Trustees to fire Williams to get the ball rolling on reducing the number of people in the jail and to make it a “safer place.”

Williams submit his letter of resignation to the board in which it was approved.

“It’s time to move on and give somebody else the chance,” he said.

Williams added the decision to resign was his alone, despite facing the board less than a month ago to discuss his position with the jail.

“I personally want to thank Greg for his service. He took a hard job under very challenging circumstances, and he made demonstrable, meaningful improvements in conditions and outcomes at the jail. Although he has decided to move on from his position, he deserves to take pride in the positive impact he made The Jail Trust will continue to work toward improvements in our infrastructure and our operations as we strive to provide a safe and secure facility for our staff, our community and the people in our custody. We will undertake a broad search to quickly identify our next administrator.” Jim Couch, chair of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the Jail Trust

He’s hopeful the jail will continue making strides towards being a better facility.

Williams’ last day will be January 19, 2023.

He has 21 days to sign and agree to a separation agreement.

The board will extend a nationwide search for the next jail administrator.