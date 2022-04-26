HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities released new details about the case of a woman’s body being found in Harrah.

Earlier this week, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near S.E. 44th and Catfish Dr. in Harrah.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say they found the body of a 61-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III announced that they have identified the victim as 61-year-old Anita Mears.

He says that her case is not being investigated as a homicide.

Instead, he says she was attacked and killed by dogs in the area.

“That’s a sad way to die, to pass away. Our hearts go out to her family,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

At this point, they say they do not know where the dogs are located.