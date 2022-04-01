OKLAHOMA CITY (Storyful/KFOR) – In a hilarious April Fool’s Day joke, “The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce we will be phasing out our K-9 program, and replacing it with a Feline program,” the agency posted on Facebook.

Staff Sergeant Bradley Wynn said that cats are smaller in size, and therefore eat less, and they also tend to latch on and not let go of a suspect. He claimed that their training includes catnip, and that the agency chose “the classic black and white model,” like that cat he’s holding, named Blood Fang.

“The three black and white police felines we are purchasing will take part in an extensive, 10 month training program in Colorado at a cost of about $10K each, paid for through a federal Homeland Security grant,” the post continued.

“The ancient Egyptians worshipped cats because of their loyalty and grace, but also because of their keen sense of smell that led them to find spices that were used back then,” SSGT Wynn stated. “We are capitalizing on those natural abilities to produce the best tactical feline program in the country. It’s the future of policing!”

Thanks for the laugh, OK County Sheriff’s Office!