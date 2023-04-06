OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a trailer theft that was caught on camera, and they need your help identifying those involved.

Deputies were called to a home on Pottawatomie Rd. for a report of a stolen trailer March 27.

Security video shows the duo hitching a black 8×14 trailer with silver trim and a tandem axle up to a U-Haul truck with an Arizona license plate ‘AL92787’.

“We are waiting to hear back from U-Haul about who rented the truck, but until then we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman who can be seen hitching up the trailer and what appears to be a man driving the pick-up,” said OCSO.

If you recognize them or know where the trailer is, call OCSO investigators at 405-869-2501.